Why Being A Nigerian Woman Is A Miracle – Singer Tems

Grammy award-winning singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has described being a Nigerian woman as a miracle.

Naija News reports that the Oscar-nominated diva, in a recent interview with Kiss FM, London, United Kingdom, said that Nigerian women are the most blessed even though it is challenging.

She, however, said despite the hardship of being a Nigerian, there is a blessing attached to it if one utilizes their talent and takes it to where it would be appreciated.

She said, “Being a Nigerian woman is a miracle. Because being a Nigerian, for anybody, is tough. But I think if you can tap into your gifts and own who you are and be unapologetic about it, and take that to the world, that is an honour.

“I think Nigerian women are the most blessed. I won’t say the most blessed but everybody is blessed in equal manner but Nigerian women are very special to me. They are very dear to me and I believe that it is such a huge blessing to be a Nigerian woman and to be living in this time.”

Meanwhile, Tems, has expressed hope of acting in a movie someday soon.

The Grammy-award-winning singer said during an interview with BBC in London that she would love to play single-mum roles in movies.

Naija News understands that Tems was raised by a single mother in Lagos, Nigeria.