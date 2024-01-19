I Will Give You 1 Million, Stop Telling Lies – Tems, American Producer Fight Dirty On Social Media

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, and American record producer, ATL Jacob, have gone head-to-head on social media.

Naija News understands that the issue between the duo began after ATL Jacob claimed in a recent podcast that Tems was initially adamant about clearing her sample on Future’s ‘Wait For, U’ which featured her and Drake.

ATL Jacob, who produced the song, claimed that Future had to talk to Drake to use his relationship with Tems to get her to approve the sample.

However, his allegations were greeted with backlash from social media users, with Tems and her manager refuting the claims.

Reacting to the backlash via X, ATL Jacob wrote: “All this negativity coming to me … I got a $100,000 wire transfer for Tems and her team to find me 1 time I spoke negatively about her.”

Replying, Tems offered the American producer $1 million instead if he would stop “telling lies.”

She wrote, “Its not about saying anything negative. Stop telling lies. I’ll give you 1 million.”

‘Asake Is A Cool Guy But I’m Not Romantically In Love With Him’ – Tems

Meanwhile, Tems has disclosed she is not interested in dating her colleague, Asake.

Naija News recalls that Tems, during an interview at the Time 100 Gala in New York, said her current favourite artistes are Tyla and Asake.

However, speaking in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Tems admitted that Asake is a nice person, but she is not interested in dating him because her love for him is not romantic.

She also commended Asake’s production skills, saying he always thinks outside the box.

See the conversation below,

Interviewer: “Is directing something you are looking to do not just for yourself but for other artistes as well? And if so, who do you think you would like to work with?”

Tems: “I would want to direct a video for Asake because he’s very artsy and he thinks outside the box.”

Interviewer: “You just like him for work?”

Tems: “Just to direct the videos. As in, what do you mean?”

Interviewer: “Because he’s mine.”