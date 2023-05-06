‘Only A Brainless Person Will Undermine My Contribution To Afrobeats’ – Iyanya

Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has slammed a Twitter user who undermined his contribution to Afroabeats.

Naija News reports that this comes after Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin, applauded Davido, Wizkid, Rema, Burna Boy, and Iyanya for their contributions to the genre of music.

The Twitter user wrote: “Ubi Franklin gave shout out to Davido, Wizkid, Rema and Burna Boy for what they’re doing to Afrobeats internationally and he mentioned Iyanya too”

Reacting to the post, the ‘Kukere’ crooner said the netizen is definitely clueless, stating that only a brainless person will undermine his contribution to the game.

He wrote: “And who are you again? Only a brainless person will try to undermine my contribution to this game till date. You definitely are clueless”

She Is Depressed

Meanwhile, Iyanya, has opened up on the reason he went on a date with the lady he met at Davido’s ‘Timeless’ concert despite a warning from her alleged boyfriend.

Naija News recalls that after Iyanya shared pictures of the lady on social media an alleged boyfriend had issued a threat and advised the singer to back off.

Iyanya later posted pictures of him and the lady on a date.

However, on Tuesday, the Afrobeats star took to his Twitter handle to explain that he only took the lady, identified as Florence, on a date to help her overcome her depression.

Iyanya explain that after announcing on social media that he would like to meet her, Florence reached out to his team and they found out during their conversation that she has been depressed and only came for Davido’s concert as a way to make herself happy.

He said his team made arrangements and brought her to Lagos to help her overcome her depression.