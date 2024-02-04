Harrysong Has Criminal Case Of Forging My Signature To Defraud Clients – Singer Kcee

Popular Nigerian singer cum music executive, Kingsley Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, has accused his former signee, Harrysong, of forging his signature to defraud clients.

Naija News recalls that in 2023, Harrysong called out Kcee for allegedly collecting the royalties of his songs for over seven years.

The ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner appealed to the 5 Star music boss to refund his money and release his songs, adding he wrote most of the ‘Limpopo’ crooner’s hit songs.

Reacting in a recent interview on ‘The Afrobeat Podcast’, Kcee explained that Harrysong has a criminal case of forging his signature, including that of his brother, to collect money from their client.

He said, “For me Harrysong has a five year contract with 5 star records, and is still running as we speak. But he has a criminal case of forging my signature and my brother’s signature that’s still pending.”

Meanwhile, Kcee has slammed Harrysong for claiming he wrote most of his hit songs while he was signed to the label.

Responding to the statement in the latest episode of the Afrobeats podcast, Kcee said Harrysong was still in the village with his grandmother when he won the Star Quest talent show with his former partner, Presh, and got signed to Kennis Music, where they released three albums.

According to Kcee, it has been eight years since Harrysong left Five Star Music, and he still produces hit songs without him on the label.

He added that Harrysong has a problem, and there is a need to pray for him.