‘Harrysong Has A Problem, We Need To Pray For Him’ – Kcee

Singer and co-founder of Five Star Music, Kingsley Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, has slammed his former signee, Harrysong, for claiming he wrote most of his hit songs while he was signed to the label.

Naija News recalls that in 2023, Harrysong called out Kcee for allegedly collecting the royalties of his songs for over seven years.

The ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner, appealed to the 5 Star music boss to refund his money and release his songs, adding he wrote most of the ‘Limpopo’ crooner’s hit songs.

However, reacting in the latest episode of the Afrobeats podcast, Kcee said Harrysong was still in the village with his grandmother when he won the Star Quest talent show with his former partner, Presh, and got signed to Kennis Music, where they released three albums.

According to Kcee, it has been eight years since Harrysong left Five Star Music, and he still produces hit songs without him on the label.

He added that Harrysong has a problem, and there is a need to pray for him.

Kcee said, “When I won Star Quest, Harrysong was in the village with his grandmother. I did three albums with Kennis Music, did Harrysong write those? Harrysong has a problem, we need to pray for him. Jokes apart, we need to pray for him.”