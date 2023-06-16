Chris Smalling To Continue Playing For Roma Until 2025

Italian Serie A club, Roma, have extended the contract of English defender Chris Smalling which goes to show how important the veteran defender has been at the club.

Chris Smalling who has not made any international appearance for the Three Lions of England since he played his 31st game for the country in June 2017, signed a two-year contract extension with Roma as announced by the club today, June 16.

The former England international who joined Roma on loan from Premier League club Manchester United in 2019 decided to make his stay at the Italian capital-based club permanent in 2020.

The initial contract between Chris Smalling and Roma was suppose to expire in July 2023 but the parties agreed to extend it which means that the 33-year-old Englishman will remain at the Stadio Olimpico until June 30, 2025.

Since his loan move and his permanent switch to Roma, Chris Smalling has scored ten goals for the Italian side in 143 appearances in all competitions.

After extending his stay at Roma, Smalling told the club’s official site that he and his family feel welcome in the city of Rome.

“I’m playing the best football of my career here and my family and I have felt so welcome in this wonderful city from day one,” he said.

“What’s more, this club is clearly taking great strides forward in all areas. Choosing to remain at Roma was an easy decision to make.”