Jose Mourinho Comments On His Return To Real Madrid, Moving To Saudi Arabia

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has made it clear that he doesn’t mind coaching in the Saudi Pro League but that wouldn’t happen anytime soon.

Jose Mourinho who is regarded as one of the best coaches in the world was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Despite the strong speculations, the Portuguese tactician remained at Roma where he seems not to be having a very good run so far this season.

In an interview with an Italian TV station, Rai1, Jose Mourinho said: “I think one day I will join Saudi Pro League. I think I will go and coach there, yes”.

“But that day won’t be tomorrow or after tomorrow…”.

Also, the Italian platform asked Jose Mourinho about his potential return to Real Madrid as it is being speculated that he could replace Carlo Ancelotti at the club at the end of this season.

Recall that Jose Mourinho was the coach of Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, helping the club win one La Liga, one Copa del Rey, and one Supercopa de España.

There are reports that Madrid’s current coach, Ancelotti could leave the club to become the head coach of Brazil and if that happens, Mourinho could return to the club.

In his reaction to the above assertion, Mourinho said: “Re-joining Real Madrid to replace Ancelotti? Florentino [Pérez, Real Madrid president] is super smart. He already has a super manager, why think of another?

“I’m Madridista and I hope Ancelotti will stay there. He’s the perfect coach for Real Madrid”.

He continued: “I think only a crazy person like me can leave Real without the club wanting to. I left even though Real and José Sánchez [Real Madrid Chief Executive Officer] wanted me to stay.

“I’m sure that Carlo will decide to stay as soon as Florentino Pérez calls him”.

Story continues below advertisement

Jose Mourinho and his current team, Roma, are currently sitting in the 7th spot on the league table with 18 points in 12 games, three points away from 4th-placed Napoli. His next game is against Udinese on Sunday, November 26.