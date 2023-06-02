UEFA Charges Jose Mourinho, Roma, And Sevilla After Europa League Final Saga

European football governing body, UEFA, has charged Roma’s manager Jose Mourinho for cursing at referee Anthony Taylor during the Europa League final on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old Portuguese tactician was given a booking by the English referee in Budapest, where Sevilla beat Roma via penalties after a 1-1 draw to win their record 7th Europa League title.

Following his criticism of Taylor at the press conference, Mourinho was spotted screaming and cursing as Taylor and other match officials boarded a minibus in the stadium’s vehicles park.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham manager yelled twice about how a “disgrace” the match officials were and repeatedly used foul language in English before continuing in Italian.

Then, in the Budapest airport, enraged Roma fans attacked Taylor and his family.

During the game, referee Taylor was frequently called to the bench to take charge as fourth official Michael Oliver struggled to maintain control throughout the game.

Taylor awarded 13 yellow cards to players, which is the most ever in a Europa League game. Seven of the cards went to Roma players, which is a record for a football final.

The game’s four halves—including extra time and a shootout—totaled more than 25 minutes of added time due to delays and injuries.

Aside from Jose Mourinho who has to explain himself in front of a UEFA panel, both Roma and Sevilla are also under investigation for the behavior of their fans and sportsmen.

They are both charged with throwing stuff, setting off fireworks, and acting inappropriately during the Europa League final.

Invasion of the playing field is an additional charge against Sevilla, and acts of vandalism and crowd disruptions are further charges against Roma.

The Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) of Uefa will decide on the charges in due time.