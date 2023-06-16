Artist Who Designed Demolished Multi-Million Govt House Roundabout In Kano Reacts

The artist who designed the demolished multi-million government house roundabout in Kano State, Kaltume Baba Gana has reacted to the development, Naija News learnt.

Gana, who is a renowned artist and the Curator of the National Arts Gallery in Kano, is the brain behind the design of the monument titled ‘The Golden Gate’ which won the state-sponsored competition for the edifice’s design in 2017 to commemorate Kano’s Golden Jubilee.

This platform earlier reported that the Kano State government has given reasons why it demolished the multi-million naira Government House Roundabout on Tuesday night.

The government, in a statement on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said demolishing the structure was in the best interest of the state.

Naija News had earlier reported that Yusuf oversaw the demolition of a multi-million naira roundabout located near the entrance to the Government House early Wednesday morning.

This move is part of the governor’s continued demolition efforts across the state.

It has been reported that the demolition was executed under rigorous security oversight. The roundabout, just a few meters from the Government House’s entrance, was a significant landmark in the region.

This costly roundabout had undergone significant remodelling and renovation in 2017 under the administration of the former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, with a budget of N160 million.

Reacting, to the development Gana told Daily Trust that she was inundated with phone calls from family, friends, and well-wishers from within and outside the country commiserating with her and moaning about the loss of the edifice she created.

She said, “I have been answering phone calls since morning from people over what happened, people are utterly shocked.”