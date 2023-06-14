Why We Demolished Multi-Million Govt House Roundabout – Kano Govt

The Kano State government has given reasons why it demolished the multi-million naira Government House Roundabout on Tuesday night.

The government, in a statement on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said demolishing the structure was in the best interest of the state.

Naija News had earlier reported that Yusuf oversaw the demolition of a multi-million naira roundabout located near the entrance to the Government House early Wednesday morning.

This move is part of the governor’s continued demolition efforts across the state.

It has been reported that the demolition was executed under rigorous security oversight. The roundabout, just a few meters from the Government House’s entrance, was a significant landmark in the region.

This costly roundabout had undergone significant remodelling and renovation in 2017 under the administration of the former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, with a budget of N160 million.

This event follows recent demolitions conducted by the governor.

However, after several criticisms about why the structure was razed down, the Kano government noted that “Prior to the exercise, the government had consulted professional engineers in the relevant fields who ascertained the fact that the roundabout construction was substandard and has the tendency to collapse between 2023 and 2024.

“This is because it is done with used foam work and too many sandy materials instead of normal cement concrete.

“Also, the structure is too tall to be placed in front of the Government House as it defaces its main gate which blocks the view for security surveillance.

“Additionally, it poses traffic challenges around the area because of its size, blocking the view of drivers accessing all routes linked through the roundabout.

“The government wishes to make it clear that it became very necessary to take down the structure for the purposes of immediate reconstruction and downsizing to ensure visibility of the Government House entrance and safety of motorists.”