Kano State Governor Continues Demolition Operations, Razes Multi-Million Naira Roundabout

Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf oversaw the demolition of a multi-million naira roundabout located near the entrance to the Government House early Wednesday morning.

This move is part of the governor’s continued demolition efforts across the state.

It has been reported that the demolition was executed under rigorous security oversight. The roundabout, which is just a few meters from the Government House’s entrance, was a significant landmark in the region.

This costly roundabout had undergone significant remodelling and renovation in 2017 under the administration of the former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, with a budget of N160 million.

This event follows recent demolitions conducted by the governor.

Earlier on Sunday, he ordered the destruction of shops situated along the fence of Sani Abacha Stadium at Kofar Mata, GSS Kofar Nasarawa facing IBB road, and buildings by GGSS Dukawuya, Goron Dutse.

There have been back and forth between Ganduje and Yusuf over the decision of the Kano State Governor to demolish buildings.

The development saw President Bola Tinubu intervene, calling on Yusuf’s political father, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the ex-governor, Ganduje, however, days after the meeting with the President, Yusuf started the demolition of some other properties in the state.