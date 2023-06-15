Kwankwaso’s Romance’ With Tinubu Is Not Anti-Party – Oginni

The Ogun State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said the ‘romance’ between the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso and President Bola Tinubu can not be described as anti-party.

According to the state Chairman of the party, Olaposi Oginni, as far as the party is concerned, there is nothing wrong with their relationship because elections are over and their meetings can not be seen as anti-party.

Naija News reports that recently the NNPP flag bearer has been in a couple of meetings with the President, he has however said he has no plans to defect to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso, after his last meeting with Tinubu, said they were discussing how to partner in the interest of the general public and nothing else.

However, Oginni said at a press briefing in Abeokuta on Wednesday, said there was nothing wrong with Kwankwaso’s relationship with Tinubu.

He pointed out that “This is not what anyone can call an anti-party activity. After an election, there’s a way all political parties come together and make sure there’s a way forward.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to call on these people in Ogun State that are working in contrast to his belief and what he’s doing with Asiwaju (Tinubu).”

Speaking further Oginni noted that similarly the withdrawal of its petition challenging the electoral victory of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun should not be interpreted as anti-party activity as well.

He submitted that “We have withdrawn our petition against Abiodun’s victory before the tribunal, but when Senator Kwankwaso is going to Paris to meet Tinubu, going to the Villa, some people in the National Working Committee of the party are struggling that withdrawal of petition from the tribunal should not stand.

“I say this is going to become a double jeopardy for these people working in contrast with the leadership of the party, especially senator Rabiu Musa Kwanwkaso.”