This Is So Insensitive – Davido Slammed For Speaking Of His Other Son Barely A Year After Ifeanyi’s Death

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed Afrobeat star, Davido for publicly declaring that his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke has a younger brother, Dawson Adeleke.

Recall, the singer while speaking to YouTuber Anas Bukhash, said Ifeanyi has a “little brother.”

While the interviewer was talking about his daughters, Davido interrupted and said, “I have a son too. Like, Ifeanyi has a little brother.”

The singer lost Ifeanyi after the latter drowned in a swimming pool in his father’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos, in October 2022.

Reacting to Davido’s remark, the thespian slammed the singer over his statement, adding that it was insensitive to his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke.

According to Uche Maduagwu, the singer could have waited for a little over one year before coming out to publicly to announce he had another son.

He said: “I’ve been Crying after seeing David New interview, E never even reach one year WEY Ifeanyi go, and you already announcing you had another, OGA it’s too EARLY, sounds so INSENSITIVE to CHIOM CHIOM.

“I’m sure she never even recover fully from MOURNING. It would have been ok if you Dey do #POLYGAMY or not MARRIED, There is Time for Everything, you no fit even wait for one year before making this Announcement, really?”