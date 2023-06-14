I Have Another Son – Davido Opens Up

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up on having a second son with his fourth baby mama, Larissa London.

The singer during a recent interview spoke about his children, revealing he had another son, named Dawson who is in London with his mother.

Prior to this development, OBO Crooner also opened up about the dark period of his first son’s death, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Davido stated that he had to remain strong for his wife, Chioma, and others that believe in him.

He said, “I miss him every day, there’s tears coming out of my eyes every morning, you don’t have to see it.

“I look at myself in the mirror and I said apart from it just being about me, I know how many people love me, I know how many people are depending on me.

“My son up there is looking down at me. Apart from me being strong for his mom, which is my primary responsibility, I have to be strong for the world.

“A lot of people thought the album was just going to be a lot of sad songs, we gave them bangers on bangers.

“My son is dancing and my mom is dancing in heaven. So for people to see that it’s possible to stand up again and be able to work, it’s only God.

“Those were one of the things that and my wife relied on, God is real. Then everything just aligned back, we performed better, business is better.”