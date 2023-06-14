Speakers, Deputies Emerge In States Across Nigeria [Full List]

Speakers and their deputies emerged in various states of the federation as the legislatures were inaugurated across the country on Tuesday.

Zamfara

Hon. Bilyaminu Ismail from Zurmi West emerged as the speaker of the 7th Assembly in Zamfara State.

The speakership position was zoned to the Zamfara North Senatorial District to balance the political equation as the governorship slot went to the Zamfara Central zone while Zamfara West got the deputy governorship slot.

Hon. Adamu Aliyu from Gumi 11 was elected deputy Speaker.

Plateau

A first-time lawmaker, Hon. Moses Sule (PDP) got the speakership office.

Also, Joseph Bukar representing Shendam constituency (APC) nominated Gwattson Fom Dalyop of Jos South Constituency (PDP) as deputy speaker and was seconded by Dantong, (PDP), Riyom Constituency.

Sule appreciated his colleagues for choosing him to led them in the 10th Assembly and appealed for their cooperation to have a rancour-free assembly.

Enugu

The member representing Udi North State Constituency Hon. Uche Ugwu was elected the speaker of the Assembly.

For the position of deputy speaker, Hon. Jane Eneh of Awgu North Constituency nominated Prince Ezenta Ezeani of Igboetiti West Constituency.

His nomination was seconded by Okey Mba of Nkanu East

Ezeani was declared the deputy speaker of the 8th Assembly by the clerk, Dr. Emma Udaya.

Kwara

A member of the Kwara State House of Assembly representing Ilesha/Gwanra State Constituency, Salihu Yakubu Danladi, emerged as the Speaker of the House.

Naija News understands that 38-year-old Danladi, who was the Speaker of the 9th Assembly emerged unopposed during the inauguration of the House on Tuesday, June 13.

He was nominated by Zakari Danbaba from Kaiama State Constituency and seconded by Arinola Lawal from Ilorin East State Constituency.

Adamawa

A lawmaker living with a physical disability, Rt Hon Bathiya Wesley, became the speaker of the 8th Assembly of Adamawa State.

Wesley won the hotly contested election after consulting with key stakeholders and appealing to his fellow legislators.

In a phone conversation with Daily Trust on Tuesday after his swearing-in ceremony, Wesley, who represents the Hong Constituency, said he sees himself as “a child of destiny” and doesn’t identify as physically challenged.

Cross River

Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem has emerged as the new speaker of the 10th Cross River State House of Assembly.

Naija News understands that the lawmaker representing Ikom II State Constituency was elected for the position unopposed on Tuesday, June 13.

Also, Hon Sylvester Agabi representing Obudu State Constituency was elected Deputy Speaker.

Kano

A member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Jibrin Ismail Falgore, was elected as the new speaker for Kano State 10th House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the member-elect representing the Rogo constituency in the state assembly won the election unopposed on Tuesday when lawmakers cast their lots.

Falgore was nominated by Lawal Hussaini (Dala/NNPP), with his nomination seconded by a member-elect from the opposition party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Musa Ali Kachako (Takai).

Delta

The member representing Warri South-West Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor has been elected as the Speaker of the 8th House of Assembly while Arthur Akpowowo who represents Ethiope-East Constituency, emerged the Deputy Speaker.

Guwor and other members of the State’s 8th Assembly were inaugurated after they swore an oath of allegiance.

Kaduna

Honorable Yusuf Liman and Honorable Magaji D. Henry were on Tuesday elected as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly respectively.