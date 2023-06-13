First Time Lawmaker Emerges As Plateau Assembly Speaker

A first-time lawmaker identified as Moses Sule has emerged as Speaker for the 10th Plateau State House of Assembly.

It was learnt that Sule, who is a first-time legislator representing Mikang State Constituency and a former vice chairman of Mikang Local Government Area (LGA) in the state, was elected on Tuesday, Naija News reports.

Also, the member representing Jos South constituency, Fom Gwottson, was elected deputy speaker at the brief inaugural ceremony.

Sule swore in elected legislators as members of the 10th assembly, shortly after taking his oath of allegiance and oath of office.

The Plateau State House of Assembly is composed of 24 members with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) occupying 16 seats; the All Progressives Congress (APC), seven; and the Young Progressives Party (YPP), one.

Court Reinstates Nuhu Abok As Plateau Speaker

Nuhu Abok on Monday was restated as the Speaker, of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that a Plateau High Court on Monday presided over by Justice M. L Musa reinstated Abok as Speaker.

It would be recalled that Abok was impeached by the Assembly in October 2021.

However, in its judgment today Justice Musa held the submissions of the complainants that the impeachment was illegal and therefore null and void.

The Court also awarded N1.5 million as the cost of appearance and N138,000 as the cost of filing the matter against the defenders.

Musa said the procedure adopted for the removal of Abok was illegal.

The reinstated speaker, as gathered by this online platform went straight to the Assembly Complex from the court.

He said he was vindicated from the illegal impeachment and appreciated

the Plateau people for standing by him during his travails.

Abok submitted that “I and my honourable colleagues, today we give God the glory once again for this victory for democracy in Nigeria once again.

“We are here on the premises of the House of Assembly because all of us were elected to represent our various constituencies.

“We still have some months left for us to continue the assignment that was duly given to us by our various constituencies.

“Even though there was a crisis some time ago, today the court has given these terms against that illegality that was done.”

The reinstated speaker said by the grace of God, sitting would continue in the house peacefully, without any rancour.

Abok said his camp would not fight anybody, adding that they were all members of the assembly and that all were Plateau people and also Nigerians.

He stated that “I’m ready to work with the executive, we’ve never in any way said that I would never want to continue to work with them.

“That is the only thing that will give us peace in this state.

“Anybody that was in court today knows that the court has defined everything about the purported impeachment.”