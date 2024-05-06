DSS Operatives Shut Down Clinic In Plateau Over Death Of Patient

AL-Ihsan Clinic in the Unguwan Rogo community in Jos North LGA of Plateau State has been closed by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) due to allegations of unprofessional practices.

Naija News understands that security operatives took the step following the unfortunate death of a female patient at the clinic.

The demise of the woman, who underwent surgery performed by Abdul Lukman, has caused significant uproar in the area. Many individuals have attributed her death to the surgery, leading to concerns about Abdul’s medical expertise.

According to sources, the DSS took action after receiving complaints from community members who reported the alleged unprofessional conduct at the clinic to the state’s Ministry of Health and the DSS.

“The primary reason for sealing the hospital is the alleged quackery activities at the clinic which came to light after a woman’s death following a surgical procedure there. The issue is that Mr Lukman is not a qualified medical doctor,” Daily Trust quoted one of the sources, Muhammad Albasu, saying.

“In fact, he is not a doctor at all, and therefore lacks the necessary qualifications to perform surgical procedures. He is not doctor. He is currently schooling but he has been carrying out surgery on people in the community,” he added.