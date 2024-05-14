JUST IN: Tension As Man Storms Plateau Bank With Bomb

An unidentified man has been apprehended by security operatives for possessing a bomb at a bank in Dadin Kowa town, located in the Jos South area of Plateau State.

Naija News understands that as soon as the bomb was discovered, an alarm was raised, and the man was swiftly restrained to prevent a potential tragedy.

According to security analyst Zagazola Makama’s post on X, vigilant bank security played a crucial role in thwarting the attack by identifying the suspect.

In response to the incident, an enraged crowd gathered and demanded the suspect’s execution.

Eventually, the suspect was handed over to the police for a thorough investigation.

A photograph accompanying Makama’s post depicted the bomb strapped around the suspect’s abdomen.

However, it remains uncertain whether the suspect has any affiliation with a terrorist organization in the country.

More details shortly…