Why Devil Kept Me Away From Plateau State For Seven Years – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said that Plateau State will experience permanent peace and regain its lost glory.

The clergyman, who revealed that he has not visited the state in the last seven years, stated that the devil kept him away, knowing that his presence would bring light to the state battling with incessant killings.

The general overseer stated this during a special combined interdenominational service with the theme “Promoted for a Purpose,” held at the Redemption Camp of the RCCG in the Kassa Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The devil has a rough idea of the revival that is about to take place in Jos; he has kept me away from Jos for seven years, but I said no more. The fire that God is lighting in Jos will not go down,” Adeboye declared.

In his sermon, “Promoted for a Purpose,” with a Bible passage taken from Revelation 4:10–11, Pastor Adeboye averred that God has the absolute power to lift up any person from one level to another, adding that when God decides to promote, he can raise a person from a dunghill to the position of authority.

Addressing the congregation, Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State said the coming of the General Overseer of the RCCG to Plateau State was symbolic and a sign that darkness over the state was paving the way for light.

“Daddy, your coming is very symbolic. Before your coming, the testimony about Plateau State is that it is a no-go area, but we believe in God that the day of mourning in Plateau State is over. As our father steps into the land, it will be revived, and your coming has opened the gate of brass and cut the bars of iron, and the glory of the Lord is returning to the land.

“I want to thank you, sir, for coming to Plateau State, and we want to believe that the glory you brought will not depart from this land. Henceforth, nobody should be afraid of coming to Plateau State. Those that have been troubling us over the years, God is stronger than them, and God will secure our border. This year there will be an abundance of rain and food,” the governor said.