Rainstorm: Over 200 Houses Wrecked, Three People Injured In Plateau Community

No fewer than 200 houses were reportedly impacted by a recent rainstorm in Miango District of Bassa Local Government in Plateau.

Naija News understands that the unfortunate incident occurred on Monday afternoon and affected various structures, including residential buildings, a clinic, schools, shops, and livestock pens.

The Publicity Secretary of the Miango Youth Development Association, Nuhu Nga, gave details of the situation to newsmen and said economic trees were uprooted, leaving numerous individuals stranded.

The forceful rainstorm also damaged valuables such as documents, household items, cement, and various other possessions.

According to Nga, three persons sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident.

“Although no life was lost, three people were injured and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Currently, some affected persons have found refuge in neighbours’ houses.

“The damages caused by the rainstorm further put the Miango people, who have over the years suffered violent attacks and displacement of persons, in a more precarious situation.

“We call on the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Local Government Council to come to assist the affected persons.

“We are also appealing to non-governmental organizations and well-meaning individuals to, as a matter of urgency, come to the aid of the affected persons as the rainy season intensifies,” Nga told reporters.