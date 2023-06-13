Falgore Emerges Kano 10th House Of Assembly Speaker

A member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Jibrin Ismail Falgore, has been elected as the new speaker for Kano State 10th House of Assembly.

Naija News understands that the member-elect representing the Rogo constituency in the state assembly won the election unopposed on Tuesday when lawmakers cast their lots.

Falgore was nominated by Lawal Hussaini (Dala/NNPP), with his nomination seconded by a member-elect from the opposition party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Musa Ali Kachako (Takai).

Similarly, the member-elect from Rimingado/Tofa state constituency, Muhammad Bello Butubutu of the ruling NNPP, emerged as the deputy speaker unopposed.

He was nominated by Zubairu Hamza Masu (Sumaila/NNPP), and his nomination was seconded by a member of the opposition party (APC) from the Gwarzo state assembly constituency.

Following the outcome of the 2023 general elections, NNPP had the majority of the Kano State assembly with 26 members-elect while the APC had 14 members-elect, making up 40 members for the assembly.

Meanwhile, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna State has emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Abbas defeated former Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase and Sani Jaji.

Abbas was declared the winner after passing the 181 votes threshold.

Abbas was elected by his colleagues during an individual voice voting exercise conducted by the Clerk on the house floor.

The Kaduna lawmaker, who was the choice of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was elected on Tuesday after the Senate concluded its election picking Akwa Ibom State’s former governor, Godswill Akpabio.