NNPP Reacts To National Assembly Leadership Election

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has reacted to the outcome of the 10th National Assembly leadership elections held on Tuesday in Abuja.

Naija News reported that Senator Godswill Akpabio emerged as the President of the Senate, while Senator Jibrin Barau won the position of Deputy Senate President.

Akpabio, who was the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, by 63 votes to 46, while Kalu emerged unopposed.

At the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas won the election for the position of Speaker, while Benjamin Kalu emerged as the Deputy Speaker.

Abbas, who was also the preferred candidate of the APC, polled 353 votes, beating his rivals, former Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, and Aminu Jaji, who both secured three votes each.

In a chat with The Punch on Tuesday, the spokesman of the NNPP Presidential Campaign Council, Ladipo Johnson said the leadership of the 10th National Assembly was the creation of President Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Johnson asserted that Nigerians should not expect much in terms of disagreement between the executive and the legislature following the emergence of Akpabio and Abbas.

He said: “Nigerians should not expect much in terms of disagreement between the executive and the legislature. This should be worrisome considering that a healthy disagreement is necessary between the two arms of government in a constitutional democracy.’’

Also speaking, the National Publicity Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Rufus Aiyenigba, attributed the victory of Akpabio and Abbas to the extensive and intensive consultations across the different party lines.