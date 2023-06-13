Akpabio, Jibrin Take Oath Of Office, Sworn In As Senate President, DSP [Video]

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has taken his oath of office and has been sworn in as the 10th National Assembly Senate President.

Naija News reports that the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs was sworn in by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Tambuwal, at exactly 9: 45am.

While Senator Barau Jibrin emerged unopposed as the Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly as the rumored contender, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu failed to get any nomination.

Akpabio earlier defeated the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, in a keenly contested election held on Tuesday on the floor of the Senate.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State polled 63 votes, while the former governor of Zamfara scored 46 votes.

Akpabio, who is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will succeed the immediate past Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Watch the video below