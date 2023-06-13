Reactions As Senator Akpabio Emerges New Senate President

Several reactions have trailed the emergence of the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, as the 10th National Assembly Senate President.

Naija News earlier reported that the former Akwa Ibom State Governor defeated the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, in a keenly contested election held on Tuesday on the floor of the Senate.

The ex-governor of Akwa Ibom State polled 63 votes, while the former governor of Zamfara scored 46 votes.

Akpabio, who is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will succeed the immediate past Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

However, some Nigerians have taken to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to express their reactions to the emergence of Akpabio as the number three man in the country.

See some of the reactions below

We have a new Senate President.

@whitenigerian wrote: “Congratulations to our New Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Godswill Akpabio.”

@Morris_Monye wrote: “Senator Godswill Akpabio. I like how Senator Yari stood his ground. This is what makes democracy beautiful.”

DOlusegun wrote: “Congratulations Mr Senate President Godswill Akpabio.”

@Mescana_22 wrote: “Why should we be congratulating a man who’s still under EFCC rarer for massive corruption scandals,

God, why are we backward? We allow criminals to rule us and then we complain and fight ethics battles on twitter.”

@Oluomoofderby wrote: “Godswill Akpabio has been elected as President of the Senate in the 10th Assembly.”

@tombailey909 wrote: “Wait hold up Senate President??? Woah that’s some high rise in his pay grade, congrats but will he be unbiased??”

@cumwtmi wrote: “Godswill Akpabio, a man who has been accused of corruption and bribery, has been elected President of the Senate. This is a dark day for Nigeria, and it is a sign that our democracy is in trouble.”

@woye wrote: “Congratulations to @Senator_Akpabio, the brand new 10th Senate President. Thank you all the Govs of APC, G5 PDP Govs, some LP members, Soludo etc. I can see @GovUmarGanduje @seyiamakinde @jidesanwoolu here. Thank you @[email protected] and main congratulations to @officialABAT @officialSKSM. To our enemies who gathered at Asokoro, you failed.”

@Ladyposhhhhh wrote: “Congratulations to Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President and Senator Barau Jibrin

@BarauJibrin as the Deputy Senate President. May Almighty God lead your hands, and protect you from all evil.”