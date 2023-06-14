Gbajabiamila To Resign As House Of Reps Member Today

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is expected to tender his resignation as a lawmaker on the floor of the House of Representatives today (Wednesday).

Recall that Gbajabiamila was recently appointed as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and has not collected his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Concerns had emerged as to how the former Speaker was going to manage both roles given that he had been inaugurated alongside his colleagues on Tuesday and had voted as well for the leadership of the House.

However, according to Channels Television, Gbajabimaila, who represents Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State, will submit his resignation letter to his successor, Tajudeen Abbas, to be able to focus on the task of serving as Chief of Staff.

Also, INEC will need to conduct a fresh election to fill the role left vacant by Gbajabiamila, Naija News understands.

‘I Wish You Well’ – Gbajabiamila Sends Message To New Speaker, Abbas

Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila has congratulated his successor, Tajudeen Abbas, on his emergence as the leader of the Green Chamber.

Speaking while presenting his handover note during the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila expressed hope that Abbas will continue from where he stopped.

The incoming Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu believes his successor will do a “good job” during his tenure, adding that he has the required legislative experience.