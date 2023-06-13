‘I Wish You Well’ – Gbajabiamila Sends Message To New Speaker, Abbas

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated his successor, Tajudeen Abbas, on his emergence as the leader of the Green Chamber.

Naija News reports that the Kaduna lawmaker polled 353 votes to defeat the immediate past Deputy Speaker, Idris WasE, and Hon. Sani Jaji, who scored three votes each.

Speaking while presenting his handover note during the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila expressed hope that Abbas will continue from where he stopped.

The incoming Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu believes his successor will do a “good job” during his tenure, adding that he has the required legislative experience.

He said: “On behalf of the members of the Ninth and 10th Assembly, I congratulate you on your election as the speaker of the 10th Assembly.

“I wish you well. It is not an easy feat. But from what I know, you’ll do a good job.

“They are your members. On behalf of them, I hand over handover notes as the speaker of the 9th assembly. This will be a guide to you and I hope you continue from where I left.”