Reps Speaker Reacts As Tinubu Launches Loan Scheme For All Nigerians

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the first phase of the Consumer Credit Scheme.

Naija News reported earlier that Tinubu has approved the commencement of the Consumer Credit Scheme.

According to a statement released by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the scheme aims to increase Nigerians’ access to essential goods and services by enabling them to make pivotal purchases on credit and pay over time.

Ngelale also explained that the initiative is directed at boosting economic activity and supporting social mobility across the country.

The presidential spokesman further revealed that the scheme, which will be administered by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), is designed to ensure every economically active Nigerian has a reliable credit score, bolstering their access to consumer credit.

Reacting in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Speaker Abbas expressed his appreciation for the president’s commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians through people-oriented policies and programs.

He stressed that the Consumer Credit Scheme is expected to provide beneficiaries with the opportunity to access credit for goods and services, with repayment terms agreed upon.

This action aligns with Speaker Abbas’ message to Nigerians on October 1, 2023, where he expressed optimism for a great Nigeria under this administration.

“This is a laudable initiative by the president, which, I believe, will promote transparency and reduce corruption and waste within the civil service eventually, since workers will have the opportunity to get credit for goods and services.

The Speaker said the president’s action “will put more food on the tables of Nigerians and bring everlasting smiles on the faces of many people,” Abbas stated.

The approval was hailed as a significant development by many citizens, with expectations of more effective and citizen-focused decisions from the administration, according to Abbas.

He emphasized that the decision aligns with the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and commended Nigerians for having a leader who prioritizes their well-being.

Abbas encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of the president’s groundbreaking initiative to stimulate economic growth in the country.