Brighton Complete Signing Of James Milner And Joao Pedro

Brighton are seriously preparing for their first experience in European club football as they have already completed two deals on the first day of the 2023 summer transfer window.

Recall that in the 2022-2023 season, coach Roberto De Zerbi led Brighton to finish in the 6th spot in the Premier League for the first time in their history. That qualified them for next season’s Europa League campaign which is also a new feat in the club’s history.

In preparation for the new height, Brighton decided to bring in experienced Liverpool midfielder James Milner on a free transfer.

Liverpool decided not to extend the contract of the 37-year-old English midfielder at the end of the 2022-2023 season which allowed Brighton to grab the former England international and gave him a one-year deal.

After signing James Milner who won seven major trophies – including the Premier League in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019 at Liverpool, Brighton manager, De Zerbi said, “I’m very glad to welcome James to Brighton. He’s an excellent addition for us and I’m sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level.”

Before Brighton announced the arrival of James Milner, the club had already signed Brazil forward Joao Pedro for a club-record transfer fee of about £20 million from Championship club Watford.

Joao Pedro who is currently 21-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Premier League club which will keep him at the club until June 30, 2028.

Brighton technical director David Weir said, “Joao has been a long-term target of ours and has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe.

“He’s a brilliant young talent with an eye for goal. He will complement our existing forward line very well.”