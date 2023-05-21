Brighton Seal European Spot After Beating Relegated Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. have qualified for a European spot ahead of next season for the first time in the club’s history.

Brighton, who have been the most consistent underdogs in the league, hosted relegated Southampton at the Falmer Stadium on Sunday and continued with their consistent push for a European spot.

During the game, Evan Ferguson, Brighton’s 18-year-old attacker, scored twice in the first half to give the hosts a very strong start.

The fast-rising youngster increased the Seagulls’ lead after sending a strong low shot past Saints’ goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Mohamed Elyounoussi’s looping header momentarily gave the visitors hope of a comeback before Pascal Gross’ goal sealed the 3-1 win for Brighton.

Due to their superior goal difference against seventh-placed Aston Villa, Brighton tightened their hold on sixth place in the standings, and they now stand a very good chance of qualifying for the Europa League ahead of next season.

A win over their rivals on the south coast ensures Brighton, at the very least, qualify for the Europa Conference League, while a point from their two remaining games ensures a sixth-place finish and Europa League football.

After losing to Fulham on May 13, and now to Brighton, Southampton will play Liverpool at St. Mary’s on the last Sunday of the Premier League season as they look forward to life in the Championship next season.