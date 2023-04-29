Brighton Disgrace Wolves As Brentford Stun Nottingham Forest

Brighton humiliated Wolves at the Falmer Stadium on Saturday to reignite their pursuit for a spot in Europe for the upcoming season.

Brighton are still in eighth place in the Premier League, two points behind Tottenham in fifth place and one point behind Liverpool in seventh after the 6-0 bashing of Wolves.

After Julio Enciso’s brilliant run and pass, Deniz Undav scored his first Premier League goal, then Pascal Gross added a straightforward second goal to make it 2-0.

Gross spectacularly doubled his total in the middle of the first half. He connected to Enciso’s square ball before firing a shot that curved past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Pervis Estupinan’s cross was headed in by Danny Welbeck from close range to make it 4-0 just before halftime, and he scored a second goal early in the second half after intercepting Nathan Collins’ misplaced pass.

With yet another outstanding performance, Undav added the final goal. He dispossessed Matheus Nunes on the edge of the box and chipped Sa with a beautifully weighted shot.

Even though his team is still eight points clear of the relegation zone, how Wolves lost to Brighton could be a threat to the job of coach Julen Lopetegui.

Brentford Stunned Nottingham Forest

The late comeback by Brentford caught Nottingham Forest off guard and cost them valuable points in their battle for Premier League survival.

Danilo, a 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder, scored to give Forest the lead right before the break. He raced swiftly to redirect Morgan Gibbs-White’s shot which was came to his direction.

Before Ivan Toney’s free kick bounced off Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Brentford had good ball control but few high-quality chances.

Josh Dasilva scored the game-winning goal in injury time. The goal was only confirmed after a drawn-out VAR review as the game ended 2-1 in favor of Brentford.

The defeat means Nottingham Forest are just a point away from the relegation zone. While the win has pushed Brentford to the 9th spot with 50 points in 34 games.