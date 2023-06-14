AC Milan To Table €30 Million For Samuel Chukwueze

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have reportedly prepared an offer that could tempt Spanish La Liga club Villarreal to sell Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze to them this summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the offer AC Milan are preparing to table for the signature of Chukwueze is just €30 million which is not too far from the valuation of the skillful winger.

Villarreal are reportedly ready to sell the Super Eagles star and are waiting for a reasonable offer as Chukwueze’s current deal with the Spanish club expires in June 2024.

Reports claimed that the Nigeria international is not willing to renew his contract with the Spanish club because the side is not ready to meet his wage demands. Hence, the club could sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free in the summer of 2024.

Before the previous season ended, there were speculations that the Spanish giants, Real Madrid were also interested in buying Samuel Chukwueze.

Last season, the winger impressed his suitors by scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in 50 appearances for Villarreal across all competitions.

Regardless of the club he chooses to play in next season, Chukwueze would be a fantastic addition to any team.

Given his impressive performance last season, the 24-year-old’s asking price may be above the €30 million AC Milan are reportedly willing to offer for his services. Hence, there could be an intense bidding war in the coming days.

The representatives of Milan and Chukwueze may meet in the coming days to convince the Nigerian about his place in the club’s team if he chooses to join them.

The Super Eagles forward might leave Villarreal this summer, according to manager Quique Setien. A price tag of about €40 million has been placed on him.