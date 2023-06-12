Silvio Berlusconi: AC Milan And Monza Pay Tribute To Italian Icon

Italian football clubs, AC Milan and AC Monza have taken to social media to pay tribute to football and political icon Silvio Berlusconi.

Silvio Berlusconi who was confirmed dead on Monday, June 12, at the age of 86 was the Prime Minister of Italy for 9 years in total.

Even though he once described himself as the “Jesus Christ of politics”, Berlusconi is famous across the world as the former owner of AC Milan and then AC Monza.

Berlusconi bought AC Milan, his hometown club, in 1986 and remained the owner of the club until 2017 before he sold it for over 740 million euros.

Before he sold the club, the Italian giants won a total of 29 trophies including 8 Italian Serie A and five European Cup/UEFA Champions League trophies.

After Silvio Berlusconi’s demise was announced on Monday, AC Milan took to their social media pages to write: “Deeply saddened, AC Milan grieves the passing of the unforgettable Silvio Berlusconi and wishes to reach out to the family, associates, and most cherished friends to share our sympathies.”

A year after Silvio Berlusconi decided to sell AC Milan at the point the club was struggling to compete with Juventus in domestic football, the former Prime Minister of Italy decided to buy another Italian club Monza in 2018.

At the point he bought the club through his holding company, Fininvest, Monza were playing in the third division of Italian football.

Within three seasons in charge of the club, Monza gained promotion to the Italian Serie A in the 2021-2022 season.

In their tribute to their late owner, Monza wrote: “Forever with us. Adriano Galliani and all AC Monza mourn the loss of Silvio Berlusconi.

“A void that can never be filled, forever with us. Thank you for everything President.”