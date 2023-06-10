Samuel Chukwueze Rubbished Links To Real Madrid, Others

Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze has denied knowing about Real Madrid’s interest in him in the wake of reports linking him to the Spanish giants ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chukwueze’s best moment in the 2022-2023 season was scoring two goals and providing an assist against Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu in Villarreal’s 3-2 league victory over the Spanish giants.

After the game, reports went viral that Real Madrid are pushing for the signature of Chukwueze whose contract with Villarreal is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Also, Diario AS, claimed that AC Milan are considering bidding for the services of the Nigeria international after passing on interest in Brahim Diaz.

The Super Eagles forward might leave Villarreal this summer, according to the club’s manager Quique Setien. A price tag of almost €40 million has been placed on the skillful winger.

The fact that the contract between Samuel Chukwueze and Villarreal will expire in a season time has continued to link him to different transfer speculations.

But in an interview with Panenka, the Nigerian international has come out to rubbish the transfer speculations linking him with a move away from Villarreal.

He said, “People are always going to talk. I only think about Villarreal. I don’t read what they put on social media. That doesn’t matter. What matters is the moment”.

In the just concluded 2022-2023 season, Chukwueze scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 50 games in all competitions.