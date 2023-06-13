Physically-Challenged Lawmaker, Bathiya Wesley Elected As Adamawa State Assembly Speaker

A lawmaker living with a physical disability, Rt Hon Bathiya Wesley, has become the speaker of the 8th Assembly of Adamawa State.

Wesley won the hotly contested election after consulting with key stakeholders and appealing to his fellow legislators.

In a phone conversation with Daily Trust on Tuesday after his swearing-in ceremony, Wesley, who represents the Hong Constituency, said he sees himself as “a child of destiny” and doesn’t identify as physically challenged.

“Disability is a mindset syndrome,” Wesley said. “If one views oneself as disabled, they remain so, never making an impact on their world.”

Wesley extended his gratitude to the Adamawa State Governor, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, for promoting fair play in the election. He pledged to work in collaboration with his colleagues.

The new speaker promised to uphold an open-door policy and treat all of his colleagues equitably in matters concerning the House’s leadership.