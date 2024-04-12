Again, Party Chieftains Call For PDP Acting Chairman, Damagum’s Resignation

Advertisement

A group of former State House of Assembly candidates affiliated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Ilia Damagum, to step down from his position.

Operating as the Peoples Democratic Party State House of Assembly Candidates Forum (PDP-SHACF), the party chieftains stressed the need for a substantive Chairman from the North Central region in accordance with the party’s constitution.

In a statement released to the press on Friday, the forum’s National Chairman, Hon. Salaudeen Lukman, stressed the importance of adhering strictly to the party’s constitution to prevent a prolonged crisis that could undermine the party’s prospects.

Naija News reports that the aforementioned statement, co-signed by Muhammad Gidado Musa of Kebbi State, Vice Chairman (North) Hon. Mahee Umar Gatawa of Sokoto State, and National Publicity Secretary Hon. Abraham Olusegun Adeleye of Ekiti State, has called upon the party to take action against disloyal members who worked against it in the recent general election.

The statement expressed deep concern regarding the ongoing crisis within the PDP, attributing it to the National Working Committee’s failure to respond to a series of early warning signals.

The forum, consisting of all former candidates in the 2023 general election, expressed dissatisfaction with the PDP-NWC’s handling of crises, emphasizing the need for decisive measures to reposition the party.

The statement reads: “Despite our patient waiting, it is disappointing that the NWC has taken no substantial action. As a result, in accordance with the resolutions reached during our meeting on April 9, 2024, we believe it is necessary to take additional steps.

“It is incumbent on us to remind the public that those members of the party who are currently causing conflict have benefited greatly from the party’s agenda in their political careers.

“From humble beginnings as councillors to positions as chairmen, Governors, members of the National Assembly, and even national officers, they have had the party’s support.

“It is terribly regrettable that these same individuals are now contributing to the perpetuation of the leadership crisis, which is threatening to sink the party’s ship in the attempt to satisfy their paymasters.”

The forum alleged anti-part activities in Rivers, Lagos, Ekiti, Enugu, Oyo, Benue, Kebbi, and elsewhere, stressing that some PDP members and supporters openly support opposition parties.

Last week, some members of the PDP in the House of Representatives demanded the immediate resignation of the party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Ililya Damagum.

Naija News reports that the party members threatened to dump the PDP for another party if Damagum did not resign immediately, as they accused him of anti-party activities.

They also demanded his replacement with someone from the North Central in accordance with the party’s constitution.

The demand of the aggrieved members, who number at least 60, was convened by Hon Ugochinyere Ikenga, who led five other lawmakers to address reporters at the National Assembly on Monday.

He said the PDP Acting National Chairman has been allegedly engaging in anti-party activities, and sold the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) “for a plate of porridge.”

The rep member added that if President Bola Tinubu had been inconsistent like Damgum, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

They, therefore, said Damagun should go before completely destroying the party.