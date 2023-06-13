Obidient Movement Is Fighting For Nigeria’s Democracy – Tanko

The Labour Party (LP) has said supporters of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi popularly called the Obidient Movement are fighting for the democracy of the country.

This was the submission of the Chief Spokesperson, of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Yunusa Tanko, when he featured on Channels Television’s special coverage for Democracy Day on Monday.

The annual celebration commemorates the country’s democracy against the backdrop of the annulled June 12, 1993 election which saw Chief Moshood “MKO” Abiola emerge as the presumed winner under the military regime of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.).

Tanko, as gathered by Naija News said all that the Labour Party and its Obidient Movement are fighting for is Nigeria’s democracy in a manner similar to pro-democracy activists during the military era.

According to him, the twist and turns from the 2023 general election where the Obidient wave blew some many places was an indication of what he was talking about.

While citing the case of Bashir Tofa, who lost in front of his own polling unit in Kano, Tanko said “That’s to tell you the level to which democracy was at its peak in that particular period of time.”

He said “All of these things about democracy, all of these people that you see behind you fought for democracy and today they’re being celebrated.

“For us in the Labour Party and the Obidient movement, we’re fighting for democracy right now and we know we believe that tomorrow, we’ll be celebrated because we’re fighting for what is just and right and the due process.”

Recall that the Labour Party is challenging the outcome of this year’s presidential election at the election petitions tribunal in Abuja after it came third in the February 25 presidential polls.

According to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the party’s candidate, Peter Obi, came third behind Bola Tinubu (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).