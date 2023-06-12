Moyes To Remain West Ham Manager For 2023-2024 Season 

West Ham United have reportedly decided to keep Scottish tactician David Moyes as the club’s manager after helping the club to win their first European title.

Throughout the entire 2022-2023 season, there have been a lot of speculations regarding Moyes’ future due to the poor run of the club especially during the Premier League campaign.

During the league campaign, reports went viral at three different points of the campaign that West Ham United were set to sack David Moyes out of fear that he was leading the club to relegation. Fortunately for the Scottish tactician, when such reports went viral, his team picked up themselves by grabbing the necessary points to lock up their place in the Premier League.

After a series of uncertainties and a poor run of games in all domestic competitions, West Ham United defeated Fiorentina in Prague to end their 43-year trophy drought.

According to a BBC report, West Ham United have decided that Moyes, 60, will remain in his position as the London side prepare for their third consecutive season of European football.

After helping West Ham to win the second edition of the Europa Conference League, Moyes said he wants to continue building on the club’s Conference League triumph next season.

“I hope we can continue to make progress. I think we have done over the last two or three years and last night was progress because we won a trophy. It was massive for us to win a trophy,” Moyes said.

“It’s very hard to compete at the top end every season but all you can do is try your best every season and that’s what we do – and next season that’s what we’ll do.”

While Moyes will remain the manager of the club ahead of the 2023-2024 season, Declan Rice, the team’s captain, is expected to depart the club this summer.