West Ham Manager Moyes Laments Over Mohammed Kudus

The manager of West Ham United, David Moyes has lamented that his team would miss Mohammed Kudus when he joins Ghana national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January.

While confirming that Mohammed Kudus will be away from the club due to the 2023 AFCON, Moyes noted that the Premier League side has to find a way to survive without the in-form Ghanaian attacking midfielder.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian attacking midfielder has nine goals in 15 games so far this season and has established himself as an important player of the team even though he just joined them last summer.

“It is a huge blow (to lose him) because he scores goals and makes goals. We’re going to have to find other ways. I have to say, we will hugely miss him,” Moyes said according to BEIN Sport.

Moyes has acknowledged that West Ham’s chances of qualifying for Europe this season will be severely harmed by Kudus’s likely absence from January to February 2024.

Mohammed Kudus, who is slated to lead the Black Stars attack in Ivory Coast may miss up to nine games for West Ham, depending on how far Ghana advances in the campaign.

Kudus who most West Ham fans believe is “the signing of the season” due to his exceptional performances for the Premier League side, scored twice to lead Moyes’ team to a convincing 3-0 victory against Wolves on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement



He has been so good that he was named the 2023 Ghana Footballer of the Year in June. So far in his international career, he has scored nine goals in thirty appearances.