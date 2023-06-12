Gunmen Kidnap Rev Father From Parish In Kaduna

A fresh report has emerged that the parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Reverend Father Jeremiah Yakubu has been kidnapped.

Naija News gathered that the cleric was reportedly kidnapped by gunmen at about 11 pm on Sunday from the parish rectory in the Kauru local government area of the state.

Even though the police authorities in the state are yet to confirm and comment on the incident, this platform gathered from Channels Television that the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, confirm the incident.

According to him in a statement, prayers should be intensified for the quick and safe release of Father Yakubu from his abductors.

He also called for calm, while admonishing parishioners that the church will use all legitimate means to ensure the quick return of the kidnapped Reverend Father, hence they should refrain from taking laws into their hands.