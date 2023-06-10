FIFA Women’s Rankings: Nigeria Move Two Steps Upward

Nigeria has moved up two spots in the FIFA women’s rankings, the world football governing body, FIFA, released on June 9, 2023.

After gaining three points, the Super Falcons rose from 42nd to 40th overall on the list which covers the teams’ performance from March to June.

While improving in the FIFA women’s rankings, the Super Falcons coached by American tactician, Randy Waldrum, are still the number-one-ranked team in Africa.

The Falcons significantly benefited from their impressive performance in the exhibition game in Turkey. They won three straight games after snapping a seven-game losing streak ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will take place from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

The latest FIFA women’s rankings was released about a month before the World Cup which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

At the Women’s World Cup, Africa will be represented by Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, and Zambia.

On July 21, Nigeria and Canada will play in the World Cup’s opening game and the next FIFA women’s rankings will be out on August 25, 2023.

FIFA Women’s Rankings: Below are the top 40 highest ranked Women’s national teams in the world as of June 9, 2023.

1. USA

2. Germany

3. Sweden

4. England

5. France

6. Spain

7. Canada

8. Brazil

9. Netherlands

10. Australia

11. Japan

12. Norway

13. Denmark

14. China PR

15. Iceland

16. Italy

17. Korea Republic

18. Austria

19. Belgium

20. Switzerland

21. Portugal

22. Republic of Ireland

23. Scotland

24. Russia

25. Colombia

26. New Zealand

27. Czechia

28. Argentina

29. Finland

30. Wales

31. Poland

32. Vietnam

33. Ukraine

34. Serbia

35. Mexico

36. Costa Rica

37. Chinese Taipei

38. Romania

39. Slovenia

40. Nigeria