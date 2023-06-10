Sports
FIFA Women’s Rankings: Nigeria Move Two Steps Upward
Nigeria has moved up two spots in the FIFA women’s rankings, the world football governing body, FIFA, released on June 9, 2023.
After gaining three points, the Super Falcons rose from 42nd to 40th overall on the list which covers the teams’ performance from March to June.
While improving in the FIFA women’s rankings, the Super Falcons coached by American tactician, Randy Waldrum, are still the number-one-ranked team in Africa.
The Falcons significantly benefited from their impressive performance in the exhibition game in Turkey. They won three straight games after snapping a seven-game losing streak ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will take place from July 20 to August 20, 2023.
The latest FIFA women’s rankings was released about a month before the World Cup which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
At the Women’s World Cup, Africa will be represented by Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, and Zambia.
On July 21, Nigeria and Canada will play in the World Cup’s opening game and the next FIFA women’s rankings will be out on August 25, 2023.
FIFA Women’s Rankings: Below are the top 40 highest ranked Women’s national teams in the world as of June 9, 2023.
1. USA
2. Germany
3. Sweden
4. England
5. France
6. Spain
7. Canada
8. Brazil
9. Netherlands
10. Australia
11. Japan
12. Norway
13. Denmark
14. China PR
15. Iceland
16. Italy
17. Korea Republic
18. Austria
19. Belgium
20. Switzerland
21. Portugal
22. Republic of Ireland
23. Scotland
24. Russia
25. Colombia
26. New Zealand
27. Czechia
28. Argentina
29. Finland
30. Wales
31. Poland
32. Vietnam
33. Ukraine
34. Serbia
35. Mexico
36. Costa Rica
37. Chinese Taipei
38. Romania
39. Slovenia
40. Nigeria