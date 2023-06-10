AFCON Qualifiers: Peseiro Snubs In-Form Boniface, Akpom

The head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, José Peseiro, has decided to snub in form forwards, Victor Boniface of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Chuba Akpom of Middlesbrough ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualification game against Sierra Leone.

Akpom was named the EFL Player of the Season after scoring 28 goals and providing two assists in 36 games for Championship side Middlesbrough.

Also, Boniface had a successful season with Union, notching 22 goals and 12 assists in 55 games.

Both players were anticipated to receive their first call-up for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, but Peseiro oddly left both of them off the invitation list for the AFCON qualifier.

Instead of including in-form Boniface and Akpom, the Super Eagles coach decided to invite struggling Joe Aribo and Ahmed Musa.

Victor Sochima and Chidiebube Duru of Rivers United, Olorunleke Ojo of Enyimba, and Divine Nwachukwu of Bendel Insurance were also invited for the qualifiers.

The usual suspect, Victor Osimhen, whose 26 league goals helped Napoli win the Serie A for the first time in 33 years, has been invited to the team.

Attacker Samuel Chukwueze, midfielder Alex Iwobi, and defender William Troost-Ekong are also among those called up for the game.

The Sierra Leone Vs Nigeria game which is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM WAT on June 18 is the 5th match of 6 in the AFCON qualifiers. It will take place at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in Liberia.