Full List: Peseiro Invites Serie A Winner, Musa, Simon, Home-based Players To Super Eagles Camp

Nigeria national team manager, Jose Peseiro has invited 23 players for the Super Eagles African Nations Cup Qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Naija News reports that among those invited are Serie A winning striker, Victor Osimhen.

Home-based players invited include Victor Sochima (Rivers United), Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC), Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United) and Divine Nwachukwu (Bendel Insurance).

The Super Eagles will take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Monrovia next weekend.

Goalkeepers: Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Calvin Bassey (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey)

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Divine Nwachukwu (Bendel Insurance); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

Forwards: Moses Simon (Nantes FC, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey).