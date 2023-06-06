One Man For All Women – Portable Reacts As He Welcomes Son With Actress

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habib Okikiola better known as Portable has confirmed the news of welcoming a child with his lover.

Recall Naija News earlier reported that fast-rising Nollywood actress, Omobolarinde Akinyanju, also known as Ashabi, welcomed a baby boy with Portable.

The thespian took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share the good news alongside photos of her maternity shoot and their son while tagging her baby daddy.

While expressing appreciation to God for the bundle of joy, Ashabi said she is glad to join motherhood and also prayed that God will bless and protect the baby.

She wrote: “He has done so much for us I can’t tell it all thank you God for the journey so far am so glad to join the motherhood.

“Coming back for my epistle and appreciation oooo but aye Ope yo.

“Congratulations to us Okikiolami @portablebaeby & @ashabi_simple May God bless and protect him for us ANUOLUWAPO FITILAMIHAN.

“Another Tuesday king to Badmus family. king producing kings AKOI KING NATION.”

Reacting to the post, Portable described himself as a man for all women, adding that he is a sinner that is likely to sin again and therefore asked for forgiveness in advance.

“Oba Ba Lori Oungbogbo. One Man For All Woman. All Woman For One Man. KING ZAZUU.

I am a sinner who’s probably gonna sin again lord Forgive me,” he wrote.