Photos: Nollywood Actress Welcomes Baby Boy With Portable

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Omobolarinde Akinyanju, also known as Ashabi, has welcomed a baby boy with controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

Naija News reports that the thespian took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share the good news alongside photos of her maternity shoot and their son.

While expressing appreciation to God for the bundle of joy, Ashabi said she is glad to join motherhood and also prayed that God will bless and protect the baby.

She wrote: “He has done so much for us I can’t tell it all thank you God for the journey so far am so glad to join the motherhood

“Coming back for my epistle and appreciation oooo but aye Ope yo

“Congratulations to us Okikiolami @portablebaeby & @ashabi_simple May God bless and protect him for us ANUOLUWAPO FITILAMIHAN

“Another Tuesday king to Badmus family. king producing kings AKOI KING NATION”

Portable Distributes Food Stuffs To Children

Meanwhile, Portable, has again extended generosity after taking some food items to share with children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In a video that surfaced, the ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner and his team stormed the streets with his latest luxury car to give out the bags of food items to children.

The excited kids could be seen standing in queues to collect their bags of food from the singer’s car.

The singer’s car boot was soon emptied out after the kids were done collecting their package, prompting Portable to drive off with his team.