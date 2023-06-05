TB Joshua’s Wife Holds Candle Light Procession For Second Anniversary

The wife of late prophet TB Joshua and leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Evelyn Joshua, on Sunday night led a candlelight procession at the church’s prayer mountain for the late prophet’s second memorial anniversary.

Recall, Late TB Joshua, who founded the church, died on June 5, 2021, after a meeting with Emmanuel TV partners.

Lovers of the late clergyman from around the world, including his disciples, gathered at the prayer mountain also founded by Joshua as a solitary place for prayer to celebrate his legacy.

Evangelist James gave a welcome address after the ministration of songs by the choir.

He said, “We are all gathered here by the grace of God and we thank God for the gift of life and for the grace to be gathered here in honour of God’s general, our mentor, our coach, our teacher, our father in the lord, Prophet TB Joshua, to remember and celebrate his life and legacy.

“What a father he is indeed, a man who lived an exemplary life of love both in words and in action. We have all had the privilege to read and hear about how our lord and saviour Jesus Christ lived his life, how he went about doing good, healed the sick, delivered the oppressed, and preached the gospel, but none of us has been privileged to see how he lived his life but through Prophet TB Joshua we had the privilege to see how Christ lived his life while on earth.”

James described Joshua as a practical example of the life of Christ.

“Prophet TB Joshua gave all in service of God and humanity. He lived a life of sacrifice, teaching us what the beauty of life is,” he said.

After his speech, Evelyn led the candlelight procession to Joshua’s grave followed by the leading evangelists James, Chisom and Joseph. They all dropped their candles at his grave.