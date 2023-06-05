TB Joshua’s Disciple Finds Love, Weds Ahead Mentor’s Second Death Anniversary

One of the disciples of late televangelist and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, Wiseman, Daniel Emelandu has found love and tied the knot with his partner.

Photos of Wiseman, Daniel and his bride surfaced on social media on Sunday, hours before the second anniversary of Joshua’s death.

Naija News recalls that the reverred televangelist died on June 5, 2021.

Celebrating the matrimony, one of Joshua’s disciples, Evangelist Justin Reese shared the wedding pictures on his social media handles, congratulating Daniel and his wife.

“Congratulations to Wise Man Daniel and his beloved wife,” he wrote, careful not to disclose too much information.

TB Joshua’s Second Daughter Bags International Degree

Meanwhile, the second daughter of TB Joshua, Promise has earned a master’s degree in public administration (MPA) in the United States.

Naija News reports that, one of the wise men of the late prophet, Christopher Orji via his Instagram disclosed that Promise bagged the degree at Columbia University in New York, USA.

Orji described Promise as an “incredible achiever”, adding that she persevered to the end despite the challenges.

He said, “Congratulations to an incredible achiever! Despite all the obstacles and unforeseen circumstances along the way, you persevered and made it to the end.”

Orji, who also shared his location to be Enugu State in his post, also wished her a happy graduation.

“Wishing Miss Promise Joshua a happy graduation as she bagged a Master’s Degree in Public Administration (MPA) at Colombia University in New York, USA,” he said.

Promise studied international relations and politics at the London School of Economics the same school where her sister Serah had her first degree. Serah is the only one married among her siblings. She is married to Brian Moshi, a Tanzanian.