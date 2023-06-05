It Breaks My Heart – FCLA Winner Celebrated By Peter Obi Over International Award Rejected At Foreign Embassy

A film journalist, Chinalurumogu Eze who was congratulated for winning the 2023 Future Creative Leaders Academy (FCLA) for the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy by the presidential candidate of Labour party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has expressed sadness over her visa refusal at the French embassy.

Recall in April, Obi urged Chinalurumogu, a 300-level student in the Department of mass communication, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) “to go all out for victory as she represents Nigeria”.

His statement reads: “My very warm congratulations to Chinalurumogu Eze for winning the 2023 Future Creative Leaders Academy (FCLA) Prize for the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy.

“I urge @nalu_kings to go all out for victory as she represents Nigeria at the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy (RHSA) in the Cannes Lion Festival in France. May God Almighty, who sees your goodness and hard work grant you success.”

However, in a new tweet, heartbroken Chinalurumogu who was announced the winner on March 29 by CHINI Africa disclosed that the French embassy in Abuja refused her visa to represent Nigeria in France.

She added that it has been a crazy couple of days since the refusal letter.

She wrote: “It breaks my heart to announce to the general public and to my principal, HE Peter Obi that the France Embassy in Abuja refused me visa to travel and represent Nigeria in France.

“It’s been a crazy and shitty couple of days since the refusal letter. Certainly the future holds more for me and this is one of the challenges I’ll use to embellish my success story in due time.”