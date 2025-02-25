Nobody Can See My Corpse, I’m Strongest Spiritual Man After TB Joshua – Odumeje

Sensational Pastor, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, known as Odumeje, has said he is the only powerful spiritual man still alive in the world.

Naija News reports that the founder of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry said late Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, known as TB Joshua, was another strong spiritual man greater than him.

The sensational Pastor who stated this during a recent church service announced that he would soon leave earth.

According to him, his corpse would not be seen when he gives up the ghost. Odumeje explained his mission and that of the late TB Joshua was to clear doubts of the world about Jesus Christ.

He added that the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) died because he finished his work.

According to the Nation, he said: “I am the strongest spiritual man in the world after the general, Emmanuel TB Joshua. We are not many. We are two and one have done the job and returned back home. And it remains the lion himself.

“Nobody can see my corpse. I don’t have much time to spend here. Our mission is to clear your doubt about Jesus Christ. And it’s one mission and one God and one power and that man is Jesus Christ.”