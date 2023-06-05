Fuel Subsidy: Latest Petrol Scarcity News, Update On Subsidy Removal For June 5th, 2023

As Nigerians continue to groan over President Bola Tinubu’s announcement on fuel subsidy removal, Naija News brings you the latest update on Petrol scarcity, fuel subsidy and Govt/citizens’ reactions.

The President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has announced that it will consider list of demands from the Trade Union Congress (TUC) which includes minimum wage.

Naija News reports that the present administration made this known after its meeting with the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting between the Federal Government and the TUC which lasted for about three hours, spokesperson for the Federal government, Dele Alake, said that the government will also look at the practicability of the demands.

He said that most fundamentally the President, Bola Tinubu, will constitute a tripartite committee to include states and the organised labour and the private sector to study the dynamics of the minimum wage augmentation to reach an amicable conclusion.

He further explained that there is no disagreement with the NLC over their demand for a review of the minimum wage or a return to status quo, noting that the FG representatives will meet with the President to crystallize decisions on the demands.

Electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have begun mobilizing to join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) protest strike against the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Naija News reports that if electricity workers join the strike, the nation will experience a blackout.

NUEE disclosed this in a memo dated June 2, signed by its general secretary, Dominic Igwebike.

The memo reads: “Sequel to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on June 2. 2023 at the Labour house Abuja, over the sudden removal of fuel subsidy, which has brought untold hardship to Nigerians as well as increased inflation in the economy, the NLC has directed that the nationwide withdrawal of Services action will commence on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.”

The Chairman of APC USA, Professor Tai Balofin assured Nigerians on Sunday in Abuja that President Bola Tinubu is committed to alleviating the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

Balofin expressed confidence in Tinubu’s plan to address the issues stemming from this decision and requested patience from the public.

Since President Tinubu announced the federal government’s inability to sustain the fuel subsidy during his inaugural speech, the price of petrol at the pump has increased from N195 to N540 per litre.

This substantial rise sparked a vehement response from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), which warned of a countrywide strike to push for a reversal of the decision.