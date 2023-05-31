Fuel Subsidy: NLC To Meet FG Today 

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has revealed that it would be holding a meeting with the Federal Government on Wednesday (today) by 2 pm over the removal of fuel subsidy.

Naija News understands that the NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, made the disclosure while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday.

According to him, the government is interested in discussing the issue with the labour union following its disapproval of the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

Ajaero said “Government seems to have shown interest in the discussion. As of last night, they reached out and we have fixed 2 pm today (Wednesday) to commence discussion.

“There, all other issues will be discussed because you can’t just say there is no subsidy and then you are not producing and leave us to the vagaries of the market, to people who want to sell the product they bought for N10 for N100 to maximise profit. If there is no more garri, we must find out what to eat.”

The NLC boss said the Labour would not support the removal of fuel subsidy if alternative measures are not put in place.

He noted that the President should have asked questions and found out the implications of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians on the streets.

Ajaero listed the alternative to include the repair of the nation’s four refineries, and provision of transportation of alternatives for the Nigerian workers, amongst others advanced that “The pronouncement by Mr President is as good as law and if in the process we make a law that is not practicable, the same people that made the law can look at it.”

He also queried saying “Does it bring pleasure to us to say subsidy is gone and people start suffering? Is it not part of leadership for us to look at how the suffering of the people can be reduced?”